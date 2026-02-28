Left Menu

Paramount Skydance's Bold Move: Acquiring Warner Bros Discovery

Paramount Skydance is set to acquire Warner Bros Discovery in a $110 billion deal, overcoming Netflix's competitive bid. The merger, including $29 billion in debt, positions Paramount as a major Hollywood force, enhancing its streaming services and expanding its asset portfolio with Warner Bros' franchises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 02:04 IST
Paramount Skydance has successfully secured a monumental $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, as confirmed during a company-wide town hall meeting on Friday morning. This development follows a strategic decision by Warner Bros to favor Paramount over Netflix, which chose not to match the competing offer.

The hard-fought agreement concludes an intense bidding war, where Paramount's $31-per-share proposal outshone Netflix's offer, contributing to a significant rise in both companies' stock prices. Paramount is anticipated to receive swift European Union antitrust clearance, although the merger will undergo a detailed investigation by California's Attorney General.

This strategic acquisition marks one of Hollywood's largest media consolidations, granting Paramount access to coveted franchises like 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'The Matrix,' enhancing its streaming potential against industry leader Netflix. Despite concerns from lawmakers and cinema operators about market choices and employment, Paramount remains committed to this transformative industry leap.

