Wall Street Ricochets: Tech Revives Market Post-Tariff Turmoil

On Tuesday, Wall Street made a significant recovery as investors responded positively to President Donald Trump's latest tariff delay and an unexpected rise in consumer confidence. The upbeat mood propelled all major U.S. stock indexes higher, with the Nasdaq leading due to the momentum of tech shares, particularly those in the AI sector.

The S&P 500 remains 3.7% shy of its all-time high, having previously nosedived nearly 19% amid unpredictable tariff decisions from Trump. Market analyst Paul Nolte highlighted the volatility following Trump's bold tariff gestures, emphasizing the rapid selloff and subsequent swift rebound as a pattern investors now navigate cautiously.

President Trump deferred a proposed 50% tariff on the EU until July 9, paving the way for diplomatic talks. Economic positives were further bolstered by a 14.4% surge in consumer confidence, countering the concern over a decline in orders for core capital goods. The Fed continues to monitor economic indicators as it holds interest rates steady, awaiting clear impacts from tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)