Left Menu

Wall Street Ricochets: Tech Revives Market Post-Tariff Turmoil

Wall Street experienced a strong resurgence as President Trump's tariff delays and a surge in consumer confidence boosted investor sentiment. Major U.S. stock indexes rallied, driven by tech shares and AI-related stocks. Investors, wary of Trump's tactics, anticipate further negotiations and monitor economic data for market direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 00:21 IST
Wall Street Ricochets: Tech Revives Market Post-Tariff Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Wall Street made a significant recovery as investors responded positively to President Donald Trump's latest tariff delay and an unexpected rise in consumer confidence. The upbeat mood propelled all major U.S. stock indexes higher, with the Nasdaq leading due to the momentum of tech shares, particularly those in the AI sector.

The S&P 500 remains 3.7% shy of its all-time high, having previously nosedived nearly 19% amid unpredictable tariff decisions from Trump. Market analyst Paul Nolte highlighted the volatility following Trump's bold tariff gestures, emphasizing the rapid selloff and subsequent swift rebound as a pattern investors now navigate cautiously.

President Trump deferred a proposed 50% tariff on the EU until July 9, paving the way for diplomatic talks. Economic positives were further bolstered by a 14.4% surge in consumer confidence, countering the concern over a decline in orders for core capital goods. The Fed continues to monitor economic indicators as it holds interest rates steady, awaiting clear impacts from tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025