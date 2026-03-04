Left Menu

India's Hospitality Sector: Riding a Wave of Revenue Growth

India's hospitality sector is set to grow by 9-12% in 2025-26, propelled by domestic leisure travel, weddings, and corporate demand, despite a high base from FY25. The sector benefits from diversified demand sources and asset-light expansion models, ensuring robust operating performance and revenue growth.

Updated: 04-03-2026 17:07 IST
The Indian hospitality sector is poised for substantial revenue growth of 9-12% in 2025-26, according to a recent report by rating agency Icra. Key drivers include strong domestic travel, MICE activities, weddings, and resilient corporate demand.

Despite a high base year of FY25, the outlook remains positive. Pan-India premium hotel occupancy rates are projected at 72-74% in FY26, while average room rates are expected to increase to Rs 8,200-8,500 per night. Premium room inventory in key cities is anticipated to grow at 5-6% annually, trailing demand growth estimates of 8-9%.

The report highlights the sector's diversification into areas like MICE, weddings, and religious tourism, which mitigates vulnerability to global shocks. The shift to asset-light models through management contracts and franchises is helping hotel companies achieve higher returns and stronger cash flows.

