Trial in London: Alleged Spying on Hong Kong Dissidents

Two men are on trial in London, accused of spying on pro-democracy dissidents for Hong Kong and China. The charges include assisting a foreign intelligence service and foreign interference. The case has spotlighted strained relations between the UK and China over national security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:06 IST
Two men faced trial in London on Wednesday, accused by British prosecutors of conducting hostile surveillance on pro-democracy dissidents for Hong Kong and China. The trial highlights the ongoing tensions between the UK and China, which have been exacerbated by China's security crackdown following 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

The accused, Chung Biu Yuen and Chi Leung Wai, allegedly conducted intelligence operations for the Hong Kong government. The allegations involve monitoring Nathan Law, a prominent dissident, and interfering in the residence of Monica Kwong in northern England. Both men deny the charges of assisting a foreign intelligence service and conducting unauthorized foreign interference.

The case has strained diplomatic relations, with the Chinese Embassy in London dismissing the charges as fabrications. Despite these tensions, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has sought to balance security concerns with economic engagement, illustrated by the recent approval of China's plans for its largest European embassy in London.

