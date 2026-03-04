Ukraine Allegedly Attacks Russian LNG Carrier in Mediterranean

Russia's transport ministry has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on the Russian liquefied natural gas carrier Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean, according to sources. This would be Ukraine's first attack on a Russian LNG carrier if substantiated.

The Ukrainian authorities have not provided a comment on these allegations. The suspected attack is part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to target Russian energy infrastructure and refineries to undercut the nation's war funding capabilities. Meanwhile, international energy markets are already uneasy due to escalating tensions in Iran.

The vessel, initially bound from the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk to Port Said, was reportedly attacked near waters close to Malta. While all 30 Russian crew members have been declared safe, the incident has sparked accusations of international terrorism and piracy, prompting gratitude towards Maltese rescue services.

