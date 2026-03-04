Ukraine Allegedly Attacks Russian LNG Carrier in Mediterranean
Russia has accused Ukrainian naval drones of attacking the Russian LNG carrier Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean. If confirmed, it marks the first such attack by Ukraine on a Russian LNG carrier. All 30 crew members, who are Russian nationals, are reported safe.
Russia's transport ministry has accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on the Russian liquefied natural gas carrier Arctic Metagaz, which caught fire in the Mediterranean, according to sources. This would be Ukraine's first attack on a Russian LNG carrier if substantiated.
The Ukrainian authorities have not provided a comment on these allegations. The suspected attack is part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to target Russian energy infrastructure and refineries to undercut the nation's war funding capabilities. Meanwhile, international energy markets are already uneasy due to escalating tensions in Iran.
The vessel, initially bound from the Russian Arctic port of Murmansk to Port Said, was reportedly attacked near waters close to Malta. While all 30 Russian crew members have been declared safe, the incident has sparked accusations of international terrorism and piracy, prompting gratitude towards Maltese rescue services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise: Ukrainian Naval Drones Allegedly Attack Russian LNG Carrier
Macron orders France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to move from the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean, reports AP.
France's Maritime Shift: Charles de Gaulle Heads to the Mediterranean
Macron Deploys Charles de Gaulle to Mediterranean Amid Middle East Unrest
Middle East Energy Infrastructure Under Siege: Drone Attacks Escalate Crisis