Syria to Re-Open Stock Market After Closure

Syria plans to reopen its stock market on June 2, following its closure on December 5 to evaluate the operational status of companies. The closure was amid the political upheaval following rebels ousting former President Bashar al-Assad.

Syria is preparing to resume trading activities on its stock market from June 2, according to a report by the state news agency SANA. The announcement was made by Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh on Tuesday.

The Syrian stock market had suspended all trading on December 5. Authorities cited the need to thoroughly assess the operational and financial conditions of the enterprises involved as the reason for the halt, SANA reported.

This development follows a significant political change in the country, with rebels having overthrown former President Bashar al-Assad in December, adding further complexity to the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

