Unexpected Rainwater Deluge at Mumbai's Acharya Atre Chowk Metro Station

The Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station in Mumbai experienced a water seepage incident due to sudden heavy rainfall. MMRC confirmed no safety risks and assured passengers that standard procedures were followed. Preventative measures are in progress, including a permanent protection wall, to avert future occurrences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sudden turn of events, Mumbai's Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station faced water seepage on Monday as torrential rains hit the city. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) assured commuters there is no safety threat to the underground Metro system.

MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide emphasized that all standard operating procedures were adhered to following the incident, which was provoked by around 90 mm of rainfall over a brief period. Bhide assured passengers of the corridor's safety and noted that measures are underway to prevent recurrence, including building a permanent protection wall.

The water ingress, which did not affect the tunnels or tracks, prompted political reactions but did not halt the overall Metro operations except at the affected station. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor continued to ensure commuter safety with SOPs in full force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

