Rainwater Deluge Forces Patient Relocation at Major Hospital

Rainwater intruded into a pre-operative ward at the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Wednesday, demanding swift action from the hospital administration to relocate patients to different wards.

The flooding incident happened on the third floor, where construction work was in progress. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Mrinal Joshi explained the situation, noting that preparations for laying a roof slab had begun, but accumulated rainwater on the terrace leaked through the false ceiling into the ward.

Three patients, who were in the pre-operative ward for pre-surgery investigations, were promptly shifted to another ward. Despite the complication, no surgeries were postponed. Videos showing waterlogged hospital areas, with patients and attendants maneuvering through them, have circulated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)