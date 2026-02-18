Left Menu

Rainwater Deluge Forces Patient Relocation at Major Hospital

Rainwater penetrated a pre-operative ward at SMS Hospital, prompting the relocation of patients. Construction on the third floor led to leaks through the false ceiling. Three patients were moved, and operation theatre-5 was temporarily closed. No surgeries were postponed, but videos of waterlogged areas surfaced online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:47 IST
Rainwater Deluge Forces Patient Relocation at Major Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rainwater intruded into a pre-operative ward at the trauma center of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital on Wednesday, demanding swift action from the hospital administration to relocate patients to different wards.

The flooding incident happened on the third floor, where construction work was in progress. Hospital Superintendent Dr. Mrinal Joshi explained the situation, noting that preparations for laying a roof slab had begun, but accumulated rainwater on the terrace leaked through the false ceiling into the ward.

Three patients, who were in the pre-operative ward for pre-surgery investigations, were promptly shifted to another ward. Despite the complication, no surgeries were postponed. Videos showing waterlogged hospital areas, with patients and attendants maneuvering through them, have circulated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
2
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India
3
Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exchange Collateral

Franklin Templeton and Binance Launch Tokenized Money Market Fund as Off-Exc...

 India
4
Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboration

Aon Unites Mumbai Operations for Enhanced Innovation and Client Collaboratio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026