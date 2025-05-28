Left Menu

Trump's Plan to Take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Public

President Donald Trump aims to take mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public while maintaining U.S. government guarantees and oversight. The Treasury holds significant interests in these companies from the 2008 crisis. Trump emphasizes their current performance as justification for the move.

Updated: 28-05-2025 04:15 IST
Trump's Plan to Take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Public
President Donald Trump announced his intention to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public, ensuring the continuation of U.S. government guarantees and oversight during this transition period.

He emphasized on Truth Social that he will maintain the U.S. government's implicit guarantees and his oversight role as President while working towards the public offering.

The Treasury Department, which owns preferred shares and warrants for about 80% of their common stock, inherited these interests as part of a rescue package during the 2008 housing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

