Trump's Plan to Take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Public

President Donald Trump announced his intention to take Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac public, ensuring the continuation of U.S. government guarantees and oversight during this transition period.

He emphasized on Truth Social that he will maintain the U.S. government's implicit guarantees and his oversight role as President while working towards the public offering.

The Treasury Department, which owns preferred shares and warrants for about 80% of their common stock, inherited these interests as part of a rescue package during the 2008 housing crisis.

