Unprecedented Rainfall Causes Water Seepage in Mumbai Metro

Mumbai's recently inaugurated Aqua Line Metro experienced an unforeseen water seepage at the Acharya Atre Chowk station, following an unexpected heavy downpour. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) confirmed that safety remains uncompromised despite this incident.

In a statement, MMRC Managing Director Ashwini Bhide attributed the event to a sudden occurrence of around 90 mm rainfall within 90 minutes. Emergency protocols swiftly activated, ensuring passenger safety.

A construction of a permanent protection wall is underway to prevent recurring incidents. All Metro operations, except at Acharya Atre Chowk, continued normally, serving over 40,000 passengers on the affected day.

(With inputs from agencies.)