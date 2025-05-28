Left Menu

India Soars to Third-Largest Aviation Market: Challenges and Innovations Propel Growth

In 2024, India became the third-largest aviation market by surpassing 350 million air passengers. To address surging demand, airlines ordered 1,700 new aircraft despite supply delays. This has spurred the maintenance sector to adopt innovative strategies like predictive maintenance and augmented reality to enhance efficiency and manage extended aircraft operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:03 IST
Jaideep Mirchandani, Group Chairman Sky One. Image Credit: ANI
India has emerged as the world's third-largest aviation market by surpassing 350 million annual air passengers in 2024, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Over the past decade, domestic air traffic has consistently grown by 10-12% annually. In response to this escalating demand, leading Indian airlines, such as Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have collectively ordered over 1,700 new aircraft. However, global supply chain issues have delayed deliveries, necessitating the extension of operational life for current fleets.

A McKinsey & Company analysis reveals that aircraft retirement rates between 2024 and 2026 are expected to be nearly 24% lower than pre-pandemic levels. This extension will require increased maintenance, particularly on engines and airframes, as airlines focus on optimizing existing fleets. The shift highlights the growing importance of the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) sector.

Industry experts suggest that with delayed retirements, the MRO sector must embrace new strategies. Jaideep Mirchandani of Sky One emphasizes the role of predictive maintenance, which uses sensors, data analytics, and machine learning to foresee maintenance needs. Augmented Reality (AR) and emerging technologies like drones and robotics are also being employed to enhance efficiency and precision. By 2028, the sector anticipates returning to a stabilized supply chain and increasing aircraft deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

