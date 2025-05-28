Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd Declares First-Ever Dividend

In a historic move, Sanjivani Parenteral Limited has announced its first-ever dividend recommendation, signaling a noteworthy milestone in the company's financial journey. The board has put forward a final dividend proposition of INR 0.5 per share, equating to a 5% return on equity shares valued at INR 10 each, for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2025.

The anticipated dividend is set to be confirmed at the company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Should the recommendation be sanctioned, shareholders will receive their payments within 30 days following the declaration. This decision underscores Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd's confidence in its financial solidity and growth trajectory.

However, investors are advised to consider potential changes in the economic landscape, both domestically and globally, which could impact forward-looking statements. The company, along with BusinessWire India, accepts no responsibility for actions taken based on the press release's projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)