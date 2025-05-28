Left Menu

Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd Declares First-Ever Dividend

Sanjivani Parenteral Limited's board recommends its inaugural dividend of INR 0.5 per share, marking a 5% return on equity. This decision, pending approval at the upcoming AGM, reflects the company's financial strength. Investors should be mindful of forward-looking statements amid economic uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:53 IST
Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd Declares First-Ever Dividend
Sanjivani Paranteral Limited Recommends Dividend for the First Time. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move, Sanjivani Parenteral Limited has announced its first-ever dividend recommendation, signaling a noteworthy milestone in the company's financial journey. The board has put forward a final dividend proposition of INR 0.5 per share, equating to a 5% return on equity shares valued at INR 10 each, for the fiscal year concluding on March 31, 2025.

The anticipated dividend is set to be confirmed at the company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). Should the recommendation be sanctioned, shareholders will receive their payments within 30 days following the declaration. This decision underscores Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd's confidence in its financial solidity and growth trajectory.

However, investors are advised to consider potential changes in the economic landscape, both domestically and globally, which could impact forward-looking statements. The company, along with BusinessWire India, accepts no responsibility for actions taken based on the press release's projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025