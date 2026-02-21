Left Menu

Global Tariff Shake-up: Trump's Temporary Import Surcharge

Following a U.S. Supreme Court verdict, President Trump announced a temporary import surcharge of 10% on global imports. This reduces India's tariff from 18% to 10%. Despite the court ruling, Trump maintains that tariffs remain in place for India and claims that tariffs contributed to global peace efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:26 IST
Global Tariff Shake-up: Trump's Temporary Import Surcharge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant policy shift, the United States has revised its global import duties, reducing the tariff on certain imports, including those from India. President Trump's announcement of a 10% temporary import surcharge comes in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling his previous global tariffs as illegal. Effective February 24, the new levy is poised to impact international trade relations significantly.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, declared that Trump's overarching tariffs exceeded presidential authority. Nonetheless, Trump insists that America stands firm on its trade deals. Under the new tariff framework, Indian imports will face a 10% surcharge, down from the previously stipulated 18% following recent trade negotiations between the two nations.

Despite the setback from the judiciary, Trump asserts that his tariffs have fostered international peace, claiming they eased tensions between India and Pakistan. During a heated news conference, he criticized the Supreme Court as he elaborated on the broader impact of tariffs across international conflicts. The proclamation, invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974, underscores Trump's commitment to rebalancing trade relations and addressing U.S. payment challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026