Adloggs Technologies: Revolutionizing India's Tier-3 Logistics Landscape

Adloggs Technologies, founded in Avinashi, Tamil Nadu, is transforming India's logistics scene from a tier-3 town. The startup bridges small businesses and gig workers, boasting over 30,000 daily deliveries, with aspirations to expand to 100,000 by FY26. They leverage AI technology and a decentralized workforce for hyperlocal markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Avinashi (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 28-05-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 12:09 IST
From Avinashi to All of India: How Adloggs is Redefining Hyperlocal Logistics from Tier-3 India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

From the tier-3 town of Avinashi in Tamil Nadu, Adloggs Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is reshaping India's logistics sector, a realm traditionally driven by its bustling metropolises. This emerging enterprise is demonstrating the potential for groundbreaking innovation to flourish at the grassroots.

Founded by Darshan Krishnasamy, Adloggs provides a delivery infrastructure platform crafted specifically for India's intricate hyperlocal markets. The company's operations facilitate over 30,000 deliveries each day, with ambitions to escalate this volume to 1,00,000 daily orders by the fiscal year 2026. Its AI-driven order allocation engine, coupled with an expanding network of more than 1,000 local delivery agencies, positions Adloggs to reach an annual revenue goal of INR 100 Crore within the next year.

Distinctive in its approach, Adloggs offers a pathway for micro-entrepreneurship, empowering diverse individuals—ranging from former servicemen to gig economy participants—to manage delivery agencies with minimal capital requirements and consistent demand. This decentralized workforce model, tailored for 'Bharat,' sets Adloggs apart. The firm is extending invitations to aspiring entrepreneurs, logistics professionals, and agency owners to join its expanding network. With zero upfront franchise fees and an assured delivery pipeline, agency partners can cultivate profitable hyperlocal delivery businesses. Endorsed by brands like KFC, McDonald's, Swiggy, Burger King, and Jiomart, Adloggs is readying for a comprehensive pan-India expansion.

