IndiGo Takes Flight: Pioneering Commercial Operations at Navi Mumbai's New Airport

IndiGo announces the launch of its commercial operations from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airline plans 18 daily flights starting day one, expanding to 140 departures, including international ones, by November 2026. This partnership aims to boost India's aviation industry growth significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:08 IST
Navi Mumbai airport conducts first flight validation test (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for India's aviation sector, IndiGo airlines is set to become the first to launch commercial operations at the Adani Group-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport. The airline plans an initial 18 daily departures to over 15 cities, with expectations to increase this to 79 daily departures, including 14 international flights, by November 2025.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, citing readiness on both ends and a commitment to future aviation growth in India. 'The new flights at the state-of-the-art NMIA will enhance travel experiences with affordable and timely services across our network,' Elbers stated.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, sprawling over 1,160 hectares, is projected to serve 20 million passengers annually and is positioned as a pivotal player in de-congesting Mumbai's existing airport. The facility aims to support 90 million passengers upon full operation, marking a dual-airport system for the region. The project underscores the Adani Group's expansion into airport management and development.

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

