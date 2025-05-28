Left Menu

Stellantis' Leadership Shift: Antonio Filosa Takes the Wheel

Stellantis names Antonio Filosa as CEO, replacing Carlos Tavares. Filosa, with his extensive experience, is expected to announce his leadership team soon. The company, formed from PSA and Fiat Chrysler's merger, aims to regain its footing amid global challenges and industry changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 28-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 14:35 IST
In a strategic leadership move, Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest carmaker, has appointed Antonio Filosa as its new CEO. This development comes as Carlos Tavares steps down under pressure, marking a return to Italian leadership for the company formed from the merger of PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler in 2021.

Antonio Filosa, currently the Chief Operating Officer for the Americas at Stellantis, will assume his new role on June 23. Known for his deep industry expertise, Filosa has been with the company since 1999, holding various prominent roles that consistently underscored his leadership abilities, especially in the Latin American markets.

As Stellantis navigates through significant challenges such as the transition to electric powertrains and Chinese competition, Filosa is seen as a 'natural choice' by the company's board for his extensive industry knowledge and leadership track record, which they trust will steer the company towards renewed growth and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

