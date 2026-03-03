BJP Announces Candidates for Rajya Sabha Elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its candidate list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, nominating party figures from Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, and Haryana. Key candidates include Nitin Nabin from Bihar, Rahul Sinha from West Bengal, and Manmoham Samal from Odisha, among others.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced its slate of candidates for the approaching Rajya Sabha elections, releasing a list that spans several states including Bihar and West Bengal.
Nitin Nabin, the BJP national president, is slated as the candidate from Bihar. Meanwhile, the party's former West Bengal unit leader, Rahul Sinha, and Chhattisgarh unit vice-president, Laxmi Verma, will vie for seats from their respective states.
Other notable candidates include Manmoham Samal from Odisha, and Sanjay Bhatia from Haryana. The list was approved by the BJP's central election committee, as confirmed by national general secretary Arun Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
