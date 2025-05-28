IndiGo to Pioneer Operations at Navi Mumbai Airport

IndiGo announced on Wednesday that it will become the inaugural airline to begin commercial operations at the Navi Mumbai airport, with international services slated to commence in November this year.

Although the official start date for the airport's commercial operations has yet to be released, sources indicate that operations may launch as early as August.

The Navi Mumbai airport, which will serve as a second aviation hub for Mumbai, is being developed by Navi Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd, a public-private partnership involving Mumbai International Airport Ltd and City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd.

IndiGo plans to operate 18 departures daily from the new airport, linking it to over 15 cities right from Day 1, thus marking its position as the first airline to commit from the airport's start.

According to a joint release from IndiGo and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the airline intends to increase its operations to 79 daily departures, including 14 international routes by November 2025, and further scale to over 100 daily departures by March 2026. By November 2026, the operations are expected to expand to 140 daily departures, including 30 international routes.

Once fully operational, the airport will accommodate 90 million passengers and 3.2 million metric tons of cargo per year, contributing to a dual-airport system in Mumbai and easing congestion at the current Mumbai airport.