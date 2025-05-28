Left Menu

Government Boosts Minimum Support Price for 2025-26 Kharif Season

The government has raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for key kharif crops for the 2025-26 marketing season. The increase aims to provide fair compensation to farmers, maintaining the MSP at 1.5 times the production cost, with significant hikes in prices for paddy, pulses, and oilseeds like nigerseed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:35 IST
Government Boosts Minimum Support Price for 2025-26 Kharif Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to support the agricultural sector, the government announced on Wednesday a 3% increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, fixing it at Rs 2,369 per quintal for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

This decision, taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects an effort to ensure remunerative prices for farmers' produce. The hike includes a Rs 69 increase per quintal for common and A-grade varieties of paddy.

Additionally, substantial hikes have been applied to pulses, with the MSP for tur raised by Rs 450, urad by Rs 400, and moong by Rs 86 per quintal. The most notable MSP increments were observed for nigerseed, demonstrating the government's commitment to align with the 2018-19 Union Budget's MSP policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025