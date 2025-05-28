Government Boosts Minimum Support Price for 2025-26 Kharif Season

In a significant move to support the agricultural sector, the government announced on Wednesday a 3% increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy, fixing it at Rs 2,369 per quintal for the 2025-26 kharif marketing season.

This decision, taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflects an effort to ensure remunerative prices for farmers' produce. The hike includes a Rs 69 increase per quintal for common and A-grade varieties of paddy.

Additionally, substantial hikes have been applied to pulses, with the MSP for tur raised by Rs 450, urad by Rs 400, and moong by Rs 86 per quintal. The most notable MSP increments were observed for nigerseed, demonstrating the government's commitment to align with the 2018-19 Union Budget's MSP policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)