MSMEs Urged to Lead India's Quality Revolution

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare called on MSMEs to adhere to both voluntary and mandatory quality standards, emphasizing their pivotal role as India aims to become the world's third-largest economy.

Speaking at a conference organized by the India SME Forum, Khare urged industry leaders to be proactive in voicing concerns and actively participating in the creation of quality standards that are currently lacking industry input.

Highlighting government investment in testing labs, Khare assured that the Bureau of Indian Standards could quickly formulate the required standards. She also addressed the importance of rejecting inferior imported goods to protect and boost local manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)