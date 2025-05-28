ITC Shares Dip Amid BAT's Stake Divestment
Shares of ITC fell over 3% following BAT Plc's decision to reduce its ownership by divesting a 2.5% stake via a block deal worth Rs 12,927 crore. This led to ITC's market valuation declining by Rs 17,269.48 crore. Despite the divesture, BAT remains a significant ITC stakeholder.
- Country:
- India
ITC shares saw a notable decline, dropping over 3%, in the wake of British multinational BAT Plc's strategic decision to pare down its holding by divesting a 2.5% stake. This move was executed through a block deal, amounting to a substantial Rs 12,927 crore or USD 1.51 billion.
The stock witnessed a 3.18% fall, closing at Rs 420.10 on the BSE, with an intraday low of Rs 415.10. On the NSE, shares fell by 2.97%, ending at Rs 421. Consequently, ITC's market valuation decreased sharply by Rs 17,269.48 crore, settling at Rs 5,25,718.17 crore. The stock underperformed within the BSE Sensex firms.
Despite this reduction, BAT will continue to be a significant shareholder in ITC, retaining just under 23% stake. The divestment involved the sale of 31.3 crore equity shares at Rs 413 per share. This development followed BAT's previous ownership of a 25.44% stake in ITC through its affiliates.
ALSO READ
Surana Solar's Strategic Stake Sale in Surana Technologies
Singtel Optimizes Holdings with Strategic Bharti Airtel Stake Sale
Singtel's Strategic Asset Management: Bharti Airtel Stake Sale
Major Shakeup: TD Power Systems Sees Significant Stake Sale by Promoters and Shareholders
Rakesh Gangwal's Strategic Stake Sale in IndiGo Shakes Market