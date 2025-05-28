Left Menu

ITC Shares Dip Amid BAT's Stake Divestment

Shares of ITC fell over 3% following BAT Plc's decision to reduce its ownership by divesting a 2.5% stake via a block deal worth Rs 12,927 crore. This led to ITC's market valuation declining by Rs 17,269.48 crore. Despite the divesture, BAT remains a significant ITC stakeholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST
ITC Shares Dip Amid BAT's Stake Divestment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC shares saw a notable decline, dropping over 3%, in the wake of British multinational BAT Plc's strategic decision to pare down its holding by divesting a 2.5% stake. This move was executed through a block deal, amounting to a substantial Rs 12,927 crore or USD 1.51 billion.

The stock witnessed a 3.18% fall, closing at Rs 420.10 on the BSE, with an intraday low of Rs 415.10. On the NSE, shares fell by 2.97%, ending at Rs 421. Consequently, ITC's market valuation decreased sharply by Rs 17,269.48 crore, settling at Rs 5,25,718.17 crore. The stock underperformed within the BSE Sensex firms.

Despite this reduction, BAT will continue to be a significant shareholder in ITC, retaining just under 23% stake. The divestment involved the sale of 31.3 crore equity shares at Rs 413 per share. This development followed BAT's previous ownership of a 25.44% stake in ITC through its affiliates.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025