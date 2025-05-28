India's Industrial Slowdown: Navigating Economic Headwinds

India's industrial production growth showed signs of slowing, registering a 2.7% increase in April 2025, as reported by official data on Wednesday. The manufacturing, mining, and power sectors notably faced setbacks.

The National Statistics Office indicated a revised March industrial production growth at 3.9%, up from the prior estimate. The factory output, based on the Index of Industrial Production, had marked a 5.2% rise in April 2024.

While the capital goods sector saw accelerated growth, other areas such as mining, power, and consumer non-durables reported declines, reflecting varied sectoral performances within the economy.