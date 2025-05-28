Left Menu

Gaza Humanitarian Efforts Expand with New Aid Distribution Sites

The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) continues aid distribution in Gaza, having distributed 14,550 food boxes across two sites. Each box provides 840,262 meals in total. GHF plans to open more distribution sites in the coming weeks to expand their reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:33 IST
The distribution of aid by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) proceeded smoothly in the Palestinian enclave on Wednesday, as the organization announced the opening of a second distribution site.

As detailed in their recent statement, GHF has distributed approximately 14,550 food boxes across these two sites so far. Each box is designed to feed about 5.5 people for a duration of 3.5 days, amounting to a total of 840,262 meals.

The foundation has shared its intention to establish four sites in total and hinted at plans to construct additional locations in Gaza over the next few weeks.

