U.S.-Backed Police Force Application Opens for Gaza as Peace Efforts Advance

In a significant move towards stabilizing Gaza, a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee has begun accepting applications for a police force to support the region's civil administration. This development precedes an important meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, where a detailed reconstruction plan for Gaza is expected to be unveiled.

The initiative is set against a backdrop of complex political dynamics, with Hamas having resumed control after a recent ceasefire with Israel. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has invited qualified candidates to apply, aiming to establish security and governance in the embattled enclave.

Despite ongoing tensions, including Israeli withdrawal conditions and Hamas's disarmament, the U.S. continues to push forward with its peace plan. The NCAG's call for recruitment represents a strategic effort to exclude Hamas from future governance, aligning with Trump's strategy to reshape Gaza's political landscape.

