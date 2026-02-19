U.S.-Backed Police Force Application Opens for Gaza as Peace Efforts Advance
A U.S.-backed Palestinian committee has opened applications for a new police force in Gaza, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s upcoming Board of Peace meeting. This initiative is part of a broader plan involving Gaza's reconstruction and governance changes, aiming to stabilize the region post-Hamas control.
In a significant move towards stabilizing Gaza, a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee has begun accepting applications for a police force to support the region's civil administration. This development precedes an important meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, where a detailed reconstruction plan for Gaza is expected to be unveiled.
The initiative is set against a backdrop of complex political dynamics, with Hamas having resumed control after a recent ceasefire with Israel. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has invited qualified candidates to apply, aiming to establish security and governance in the embattled enclave.
Despite ongoing tensions, including Israeli withdrawal conditions and Hamas's disarmament, the U.S. continues to push forward with its peace plan. The NCAG's call for recruitment represents a strategic effort to exclude Hamas from future governance, aligning with Trump's strategy to reshape Gaza's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Palestinian
- peace
- Trump
- Hamas
- police
- NCAG
- reconstruction
- Israel
- conflict
ALSO READ
Police Intervention Saves Suspects from Mob Justice in Ranchi
West Bengal's Pre-Election Police Shuffle: Strategic Moves
Met Police Appeal to Indian Community Women After Conviction of Serial Offender
Shocking Betrayal: Police Impersonation and Crime in Gurugram Hotel
Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge