U.S.-Backed Police Force Application Opens for Gaza as Peace Efforts Advance

A U.S.-backed Palestinian committee has opened applications for a new police force in Gaza, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s upcoming Board of Peace meeting. This initiative is part of a broader plan involving Gaza's reconstruction and governance changes, aiming to stabilize the region post-Hamas control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:13 IST
In a significant move towards stabilizing Gaza, a U.S.-backed Palestinian committee has begun accepting applications for a police force to support the region's civil administration. This development precedes an important meeting of President Donald Trump's Board of Peace, where a detailed reconstruction plan for Gaza is expected to be unveiled.

The initiative is set against a backdrop of complex political dynamics, with Hamas having resumed control after a recent ceasefire with Israel. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) has invited qualified candidates to apply, aiming to establish security and governance in the embattled enclave.

Despite ongoing tensions, including Israeli withdrawal conditions and Hamas's disarmament, the U.S. continues to push forward with its peace plan. The NCAG's call for recruitment represents a strategic effort to exclude Hamas from future governance, aligning with Trump's strategy to reshape Gaza's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

