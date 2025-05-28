Left Menu

Bata India's Profits Dip Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Footwear giant Bata India announced a 36% decline in operating profit for the Q4 ending March 31, 2025, despite a strategic focus on volume-led growth. The company reported Rs 788 crore in revenue, slightly down from the previous year. A final dividend of Rs 9 per share was recommended.

In a recent financial update, leading footwear company Bata India revealed a 36% drop in operating profit for the fourth quarter, ending March 31, 2025. The company's operating profit fell to Rs 37 crore from Rs 58 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the challenging market conditions, Bata India achieved revenues of Rs 788 crore, slightly below last year's Rs 798 crore for the same quarter. This performance aligns with its strategic focus on driving volume-led growth amid persistent demand headwinds.

The Board of Bata India proposed a final dividend of Rs 9 per share, supplementing an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share dispensed in September 2024. This brings the total dividend for fiscal year 2024-25 to Rs 244 crore, the company stated.

