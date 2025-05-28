IndiGo Soars High with A350 Expansion Plan

IndiGo has announced that Ton Dortmans will join the airline to guide the technical entry into service of its A350 aircraft and enhance its overall Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) strategy.

The airline is set to receive its first wide-body A350 aircraft in 2027, a move powered by Rolls Royce engines that positions IndiGo for significant growth.

With over 400 aircraft currently and more than 900 on order, IndiGo is expanding its in-house MRO capabilities in India. Dortmans, with experience from KLM, will report to Chief Operating Officer Isidro Porqueras and collaborate with SVP Engineering Parichay Dutta. The airline is also establishing a presence in Europe with an office in Amsterdam and new flights from Mumbai to Manchester and Amsterdam starting in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)