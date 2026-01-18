Left Menu

Julio's Denial and Star Wars Shift: Entertainment's Major Shifts

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias denied abuse accusations from former employees regarding human trafficking and worker abuse. Concurrently, Dave Filoni succeeds Kathleen Kennedy as president of Lucasfilm, heralding changes in the Star Wars franchise's leadership. These developments reflect significant moves in the entertainment industry, affecting both personal and professional spheres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 02:30 IST
Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has refuted allegations of abuse made by two former domestic employees. The complaint, which has prompted Spain's High Court to start preliminary investigations, involves serious charges including human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Amidst legal challenges involving high-profile figures, the entertainment sector also witnessed a major leadership change at Lucasfilm.

Dave Filoni, a noteworthy creative force in the Star Wars universe, has been appointed president of Lucasfilm following Kathleen Kennedy's decision to step down and focus on production work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

