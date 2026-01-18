Drugmakers Weigh Risks in Speedy FDA Review Program
Many drugmakers are participating in a speedier FDA review program introduced by the Trump administration, but some companies are concerned about potential legal risks. Meanwhile, other health-related developments include rising measles cases in South Carolina and a US Supreme Court case involving Bayer's Roundup weedkiller.
The Trump administration's initiative for a faster FDA review process has drawn significant participation from drugmakers, yet concerns linger about possible legal risks. Under the National Priority Voucher Program, the FDA can expedite approval for certain critical drugs, which poses legal concerns for some in the industry.
In other health news, South Carolina is grappling with a spike in measles cases, reporting 558 confirmed infections. Health officials warn that the risk to unprotected individuals is escalating, resulting in increased quarantine measures to curb the outbreak's spread.
The US Supreme Court has taken up Bayer's appeal to limit Roundup weedkiller lawsuits, as the company faces claims linking the product to cancer. This case could significantly impact future litigation and financial liabilities for the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
