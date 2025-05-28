UAE's Strategic Move: Bilateral Trade Talks with EU

The United Arab Emirates is pushing for a free trade deal with the European Union, asserting that this move won't obstruct a future agreement between the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council, according to UAE's trade minister. The UAE aims to finalize its deal within three to six months.

At a press gathering in Dubai with EU's trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the UAE reiterated its commitment to deepening EU ties. The nation has championed EU involvement in the Gulf, recognizing the GCC as a significant EU export market.

Historically, the UAE has engaged in strategic bilateral agreements to propel trade, notably after prior collaborations with New Zealand and South Korea. Additionally, UAE is prioritizing future talks within the GCC, while considering opportunities with the UK and China.