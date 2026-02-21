Floyd Mayweather's Unwavering Legacy: The Champ's Return to the Ring

Renowned boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to emerge from a nearly decade-long official fight hiatus, as confirmed by his new promotion, CSI Sports/Fight Sports. While his opponent for the official fight remains unnamed, excitement heightens as Mayweather plans an exhibition match with iconic boxer Mike Tyson.

In a statement released by his promotion, the 48-year-old Mayweather confidently proclaimed his continued dominance in boxing, aiming to break records and attract worldwide spectators. His return marks a fourth comeback, having retired previously in 2007, 2015, and 2017, his last bout against Conor McGregor extending his record to an impeccable 50-0. Since then, Mayweather has engaged in various exhibition fights.

Throughout a career spanning three decades, Mayweather has triumphed over many boxing legends, headlining some of the most financially successful fights, including those against Manny Pacquiao, McGregor, and Canelo Alvarez. His imminent return promises further groundbreaking events for the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)