Left Menu

Revolutionizing MSME Lending: Perfios Launches KScan AI

Perfios.ai introduces KScan AI, an AI-powered platform for fast and thorough KYC and KYB processes, supporting MSME risk evaluation and compliance automation. This platform transforms complex data into insights, improving financial decision-making and reducing risks for the BFSI sector, enhancing credit evaluation accuracy for MSMEs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 10:54 IST
Revolutionizing MSME Lending: Perfios Launches KScan AI

Perfios.ai, a leading Indian B2B SaaS TechFin, has unveiled KScan AI, a groundbreaking AI-driven platform designed to expedite and enhance KYC, KYB, and due diligence processes. Created specifically for MSME discovery, risk assessment, and compliance automation, KScan AI equips the BFSI sector with crucial insights.

The platform simplifies intricate data from over 30 million Indian businesses, converting them into actionable intelligence. It significantly aids in refining onboarding, underwriting, and risk evaluation processes, thereby helping financial institutions make smarter lending decisions in India's complex MSME ecosystem.

Recent pilot tests reveal remarkable operational improvements, including tenfold lead generation, streamlined due diligence, and robust risk screening. This innovative tool enables financial institutions to navigate the complexities of the MSME landscape with unprecedented clarity and lower lending risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
2
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
3
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India
4
Delhi Court Sends Indian Youth Congress Members to Police Custody Amid Controversy

Delhi Court Sends Indian Youth Congress Members to Police Custody Amid Contr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026