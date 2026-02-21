Revolutionizing MSME Lending: Perfios Launches KScan AI
Perfios.ai introduces KScan AI, an AI-powered platform for fast and thorough KYC and KYB processes, supporting MSME risk evaluation and compliance automation. This platform transforms complex data into insights, improving financial decision-making and reducing risks for the BFSI sector, enhancing credit evaluation accuracy for MSMEs.
Perfios.ai, a leading Indian B2B SaaS TechFin, has unveiled KScan AI, a groundbreaking AI-driven platform designed to expedite and enhance KYC, KYB, and due diligence processes. Created specifically for MSME discovery, risk assessment, and compliance automation, KScan AI equips the BFSI sector with crucial insights.
The platform simplifies intricate data from over 30 million Indian businesses, converting them into actionable intelligence. It significantly aids in refining onboarding, underwriting, and risk evaluation processes, thereby helping financial institutions make smarter lending decisions in India's complex MSME ecosystem.
Recent pilot tests reveal remarkable operational improvements, including tenfold lead generation, streamlined due diligence, and robust risk screening. This innovative tool enables financial institutions to navigate the complexities of the MSME landscape with unprecedented clarity and lower lending risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
