Revolutionizing MSME Lending: Perfios Launches KScan AI

Perfios.ai, a leading Indian B2B SaaS TechFin, has unveiled KScan AI, a groundbreaking AI-driven platform designed to expedite and enhance KYC, KYB, and due diligence processes. Created specifically for MSME discovery, risk assessment, and compliance automation, KScan AI equips the BFSI sector with crucial insights.

The platform simplifies intricate data from over 30 million Indian businesses, converting them into actionable intelligence. It significantly aids in refining onboarding, underwriting, and risk evaluation processes, thereby helping financial institutions make smarter lending decisions in India's complex MSME ecosystem.

Recent pilot tests reveal remarkable operational improvements, including tenfold lead generation, streamlined due diligence, and robust risk screening. This innovative tool enables financial institutions to navigate the complexities of the MSME landscape with unprecedented clarity and lower lending risks.

