Union Cabinet Boosts Agriculture and Infrastructure with Key Decisions

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has unveiled a series of key decisions aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector and enhancing infrastructure across the nation. Notably, the Cabinet has authorized an increase in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for pivotal kharif crops, a step taken annually to ensure farmers receive fair compensation for their produce.

The government's decision sees the highest MSP surge for nigerseed, followed by other crops such as Ragi, Cotton, and Sesamum. While paddy, a staple crop, saw a marginal increase, the support for pulses and oilseeds recorded notable hikes. This adjustment aligns with the Union Budget's promise of pegging MSP at 1.5 times the cost of production, providing farmers with substantial profit margins.

Further bolstering the agricultural ecosystem, the interest subvention scheme for farmers will continue, providing them access to affordable credit through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC). In tandem with this, the Cabinet has greenlit crucial rail projects in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, along with a four-lane highway corridor in Andhra Pradesh, aimed at enhancing connectivity and reducing travel time, thereby facilitating economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)