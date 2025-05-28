Tunnel Trouble: Iron Ore Train Derails in Visakhapatnam

A goods train carrying iron ore derailed inside a tunnel on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam district, disrupting rail services. Officials have quickly commenced efforts to restore the track.

Twenty-five wagons went off the rails near Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line. Railway authorities launched immediate relief and restoration operations.

No casualties have been reported. To mitigate the disruption, some trains have been rerouted and temporary augmentations announced for June, ensuring smooth passenger transit.

