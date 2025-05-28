Left Menu

Tunnel Trouble: Iron Ore Train Derails in Visakhapatnam

An iron ore-laden goods train derailed near Chimidipalli station in Visakhapatnam, halting services on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line. Rail authorities have initiated restoration work. No casualties reported. Some passenger trains are rerouted, and temporary train augmentations are planned for June to manage passenger load.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vizag | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:48 IST
Tunnel Trouble: Iron Ore Train Derails in Visakhapatnam
  • India

A goods train carrying iron ore derailed inside a tunnel on Wednesday in Visakhapatnam district, disrupting rail services. Officials have quickly commenced efforts to restore the track.

Twenty-five wagons went off the rails near Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line. Railway authorities launched immediate relief and restoration operations.

No casualties have been reported. To mitigate the disruption, some trains have been rerouted and temporary augmentations announced for June, ensuring smooth passenger transit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

