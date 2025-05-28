Kerala Urges Reversal of Railway Station Closures

Kerala's Minister for Railways, V Abdurahiman, has made a formal appeal to the central government to halt the closure of two vital railway stations in the state — Vellarkad in Kozhikode and Chirakkal in Kannur. The move comes amid concerns over significant disruptions for hundreds of commuters.

In his letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Abdurahiman emphasized the negative impact such closures could have on the daily lives of workers, students, and employees relying on these stations. Many trains previously stopping here have bypassed these points in light of reduced traffic during the Covid pandemic.

The closures are seen as part of a controversial central policy to privatize railways, which, according to Abdurahiman, demonstrates a disregard for the state's transportation needs. He insisted in the letter that these stations must remain operational and advocated for introducing more train stops here.

(With inputs from agencies.)