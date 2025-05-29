Japanese Nationals Detained in Cambodia Amid Fraud Crackdown

The Japanese government has been alerted by Cambodian authorities regarding the detention of numerous Japanese citizens in Cambodia. The two countries are jointly addressing the issue of fraudulent activities reportedly taking place within Cambodian borders.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi disclosed that the government is actively examining critical details concerning the detainees. This investigation includes determining the number of individuals involved and identifying their detention locations.

The situation underscores the collaborative efforts between Japan and Cambodia to tackle criminal activities within the region. Reporting efforts by Kiyoshi Takenaka, with editing by Christopher Cushing, continue to shed light on these developments.