Left Menu

Sailing into Luxury: PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025 - A Paradigm of Elegance and Adventure

The 2025 PEAKLIFE Regatta, held in collaboration with esteemed partners, showcased a grand blend of luxury and adventure. Featuring fashion shows, competitive sailing, and celebrity attendance, the event highlighted cultural exchanges and brand associations, solidifying its reputation as a premier lifestyle and sailing extravaganza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:36 IST
Sailing into Luxury: PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025 - A Paradigm of Elegance and Adventure
PEAKLIFE Regatta 2025: From fashion designer Varoin Marwah's Coastal Calm show to a thrilling spin on the sea, it was a magical weekend in Alibag & Mumbai.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], May 29: The highly anticipated 2025 PEAKLIFE Regatta unfolded as a celebration of luxury and adventure, with prominent brands like Explore Louisiana, SWISS, and The Ocean Club joining as partners. The prestigious event seamlessly blended glamour with thrill, captivating elites and adventure enthusiasts alike.

This eighth edition of the regatta dazzled on March 8th and 9th, not only as a sailing spectacle across the Arabian Sea but also as an exhibition of fashion and culture. Famed designer Varoin Marwah debuted his new Coastal Calm collection, adding to the glamour. Airline partner SWISS and others lauded the event for reflecting their core values of excellence and luxury.

Concluding in a dramatic sailing contest, Team PEAKLIFE claimed victory. The event, also renowned for its cultural exchanges, heralded Louisiana's rich heritage in cuisine and music, elevating the experience for its discerning audience. As the regatta sailed into the sunset, it promised an even grander return in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025