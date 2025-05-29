Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers Reports Robust FY25 Performance Amid Strategic Growth Plans

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. showcased a strong financial performance for FY25, with significant growth in total income and profit after tax. The company plans to launch projects with a substantial Gross Development Value in FY26, enhancing growth prospects through strategic project launches and acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:20 IST
Suraj Estate Developers Reports Robust FY25 Performance Amid Strategic Growth Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. has announced a significant uptrend in their financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Driven by increased unit sales, higher price realization, and efficient operations, the company reported a 33.1% growth in total income, reaching Rs 553.2 crore.

The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 48.5% year-on-year, attributed to better price realization and reduced financial costs. The PAT Margin improved significantly to 18.3%. Operationally, pre-sales and collections also saw notable increases, reflecting a strong market presence despite no new project launches during the year.

Looking ahead to FY26, Suraj Estate plans ambitious project launches with a Gross Development Value of Rs 2,000 crore. With strategic acquisitions and an expansive pipeline, the company is poised for sustained growth, emphasizing developments in the South-Central Mumbai micro-market, including luxury and commercial segments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025