Suraj Estate Developers Reports Robust FY25 Performance Amid Strategic Growth Plans
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. showcased a strong financial performance for FY25, with significant growth in total income and profit after tax. The company plans to launch projects with a substantial Gross Development Value in FY26, enhancing growth prospects through strategic project launches and acquisitions.
Suraj Estate Developers Ltd. has announced a significant uptrend in their financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Driven by increased unit sales, higher price realization, and efficient operations, the company reported a 33.1% growth in total income, reaching Rs 553.2 crore.
The company's Profit After Tax (PAT) surged by 48.5% year-on-year, attributed to better price realization and reduced financial costs. The PAT Margin improved significantly to 18.3%. Operationally, pre-sales and collections also saw notable increases, reflecting a strong market presence despite no new project launches during the year.
Looking ahead to FY26, Suraj Estate plans ambitious project launches with a Gross Development Value of Rs 2,000 crore. With strategic acquisitions and an expansive pipeline, the company is poised for sustained growth, emphasizing developments in the South-Central Mumbai micro-market, including luxury and commercial segments.
