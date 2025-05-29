Left Menu

Tariffs and Taxes: A New Era of Trade Policies

The House-approved tax and spending bill incorporates tariff initiatives championed by President Trump, aiming to cement his tariff policies. It closes loopholes on low-value imports, raises vessel taxes, limits tobacco tax refunds, and modifies sugar quotas, pending Senate approval to become law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:31 IST
The massive tax and spending bill that has cleared the House of Representatives propels another key initiative of President Donald Trump: increased tariffs. This legislation seeks to enshrine several pivotal aspects of Trump's tariff policies into law, potentially making it challenging for future administrations to undo them.

One major element of the bill is closing the loophole for low-value imports, which are currently exempt from tariffs if valued under $800. As of July 1, 2027, commercial shipments will no longer enjoy this exemption. President Trump curtailed this 'de minimus' exemption earlier this year and has wielded it in negotiations with trade partners, such as China. A recent agreement saw tariffs on Chinese shipments reduced from 145% to 30%, but the new legislation will impose the same duties on low-value and high-value shipments alike.

Additionally, the bill proposes to increase the entry fees for vessels docking at U.S. ports by 125%. There's also a stipulation to limit tax and tariff refunds for tobacco products, capping them so they do not exceed the duties paid. Furthermore, the legislation intends to adjust sugar import quotas, allowing more sugar to enter the U.S. at lower tariffs, redistributing quota shortfalls among countries that have fulfilled their allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

