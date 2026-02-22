Left Menu

Innovative Farming: India's Agricultural Prowess Highlighted

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi highlighted India's agricultural achievements, showcasing a Kerala village growing 570 rice varieties and an Odisha farmer's innovative land use. This reflects India's status as a top rice producer and emphasizes blending tradition and technology in farming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:21 IST
Innovative Farming: India's Agricultural Prowess Highlighted
farming
  • Country:
  • India

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the remarkable achievements of Indian farmers, highlighting both innovation and tradition. In particular, he praised a Kerala village for growing an impressive 570 varieties of rice in a single field, and an Odisha farmer named Hirod Patel for revolutionizing his approach to agriculture by integrating traditional techniques with modern insights.

Modi emphasized that these efforts have contributed to India becoming the world's largest rice producer, with over 150 million tons of rice produced. He noted how these strategies are not just feeding the nation, but also bolstering the global food supply. He highlighted the role of farmers as not merely cultivators but as revered stewards of the earth.

Furthermore, Modi pointed to the successful export of agricultural products like Nanjangud bananas and Mysuru betel leaves, underlining the focus on quality alongside quantity. These examples showcase a new wave of Indian agriculture—one where traditional heritage blends seamlessly with modern techniques, leading to innovative and sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

Stay Alert: Modi's Mantra Against Digital Fraud

 India
2
Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

Visakhapatnam Port Authority Achieves Record Cargo Milestone

 India
3
Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

Canada's Olympic Challenge: A Call for Increased Sports Funding

 Global
4
Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

Political Tensions Cast Shadow Over Modi's Israel Visit

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026