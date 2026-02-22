Innovative Farming: India's Agricultural Prowess Highlighted

In his latest 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the remarkable achievements of Indian farmers, highlighting both innovation and tradition. In particular, he praised a Kerala village for growing an impressive 570 varieties of rice in a single field, and an Odisha farmer named Hirod Patel for revolutionizing his approach to agriculture by integrating traditional techniques with modern insights.

Modi emphasized that these efforts have contributed to India becoming the world's largest rice producer, with over 150 million tons of rice produced. He noted how these strategies are not just feeding the nation, but also bolstering the global food supply. He highlighted the role of farmers as not merely cultivators but as revered stewards of the earth.

Furthermore, Modi pointed to the successful export of agricultural products like Nanjangud bananas and Mysuru betel leaves, underlining the focus on quality alongside quantity. These examples showcase a new wave of Indian agriculture—one where traditional heritage blends seamlessly with modern techniques, leading to innovative and sustainable farming practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)