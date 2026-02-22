Left Menu

Congress Launches Proactive Legal Initiatives to Empower Youth and Strengthen RTI Act

The Congress party announced new programs aimed at involving young people through rapid legal response teams and efforts to strengthen the original RTI Act. These initiatives, led by Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi, include a legal fellows program and a podcast series, fostering legal involvement in governance and supporting local leaders.

  • India

On Sunday, the Congress party unveiled a series of initiatives designed to engage young people in legal matters and reinforce the original Right to Information (RTI) Act. Spearheaded by Congress officials Ajay Maken and Abhishek Singhvi, these programs aim to invigorate young minds in legal advocacy and policy-making.

A key component is the Congress Legal Fellows Program, targeting young lawyers to help parliamentarians navigate legal complexities. Additionally, the party is introducing a podcast series, 'Nyaya Neta aur Nagrik', to foster discussions on societal and legal issues featuring seasoned and budding advocates alike.

With plans for a rapid legal response force and a national conclave on the RTI Act, the Congress seeks to elevate its role in safeguarding democracy and transparency. These detailed efforts are expected to culminate in comprehensive public reports and recommendations for legislative enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

