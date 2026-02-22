Left Menu

Goa Beverage Industry Calls for Delay in Deposit Refund System

Leading beverage industry bodies in Goa urge the government to postpone the Deposit Refund System (DRS) for liquor bottles citing potential revenue losses and supply chain concerns. Set for April 2026, the DRS aims to boost recycling but lacks clarity. Industry calls for more preparation time beyond October 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:22 IST
The Goa alcoholic beverage industry is urging a delay in the proposed Deposit Refund System (DRS) set for April 2026, citing potential supply chain disruptions and revenue losses.

Leading industry bodies, representing a majority of branded beverages in Goa, argue that the current implementation timeline is unrealistic and could cost the state over Rs 100 crore in excise revenue. The DRS involves a refundable deposit on bottles and cans to incentivize recycling, but the industry points to unspecified operational details and a lack of readiness.

Vinod Giri of the BAI emphasizes the need for more time, particularly as the summer peak season approaches. Industry leaders also criticize the proposed flat deposit rate and insufficient recycling infrastructure. A joint task force aims to resolve these issues, with stakeholders advocating for a post-October timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

