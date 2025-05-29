SEPC Limited Secures Landmark $8.9 Million Contract in UAE

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29: SEPC Limited, one of the leading names in the EPC industry, has announced a groundbreaking international order secured by its subsidiary, SEPC FZE. The order, worth USD 8.9 million, was placed by Lauren Engineers & Constructors INC in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting SEPC's expanding footprint in global industrial projects.

The contract entails the construction of four steel storage tanks, each with a capacity of 45,000 litres, to be executed by SEPC FZE in Fujairah, UAE. Scheduled for completion in 15 months, this project is part of SEPC's total secured orders valued at Rs1,075 crore, showcasing its strong market position and reliable execution record.

SEPC Limited's Chairman, Mr. Abdulla Mohammad Ibrahim Hassan Abdulla, expressed pride in achieving this historic contract, emphasizing the company's technical prowess and commitment to quality. This prestigious order not only underpins SEPC's engineering capabilities but also strengthens its relationship with esteemed international partners like Lauren Engineers & Constructors.

