Tragedy Strikes: South Korean Military Aircraft Crash Claims Lives

A South Korean maritime patrol aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff near Pohang, killing all four crew members on board. The P-3 aircraft fell six minutes into its training mission. No civilian casualties were reported. The Navy has suspended P-3 operations and is investigating the accident.

Updated: 29-05-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A maritime patrol aircraft from South Korea met with a tragic fate shortly after its takeoff from a military base near Pohang, resulting in the deaths of all four crew members. The incident occurred as part of a routine training mission.

The P-3 aircraft, which took off at 1:43 p.m. local time, crashed about six minutes into its flight. Video footage from the scene depicted the aircraft descending at a low altitude before a plume of smoke marked its fiery end.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the South Korean navy announced the suspension of all P-3 flight operations and the launch of a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the crash.

