Railway Stations' Reprieve in Kerala: A Win for Local Communities

The Indian Railways has decided to maintain two halt stations in Kerala, Vellarkad and Chirakkal, despite an earlier plan to close them. This decision followed advocacy from local and political leaders, emphasizing the stations' importance to local communities who rely on them for daily commutes.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railways has reversed its decision to shut down two railway stations in Kerala, opting instead to keep them open as halt stations. This change ensures that Vellarkad in Kozhikode and Chirakkal in Kannur will remain operational.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, responding to requests from BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, confirmed the stations will continue serving passengers. Halt stations provide essential brief stops for local trains, catering to communities with basic facilities.

Chandrasekhar publicly thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Railway Minister for their swift action, following local consultations reflecting the stations' importance. Kerala's state government had also advocated for the stations, stressing their necessity in daily travel for many locals.

