A Night of Bollywood Glamour and Purpose at Cannes

In Cannes, Indian businessman Rishabh Tongya hosted a 'Bollywood Evening' with Chopard, emphasizing cinema's impact and social responsibility. The event celebrated Indian cinema, with performances by Kanika Kapoor, Nihal Singh, and DJ Krish Mulchandani, raising $1.3 million for clean water initiatives in Southern Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:46 IST
Diacolor's Founder Hosts Glamorous 'Bollywood Night' Honouring Indian Cinema and Supporting Global Water Initiatives. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

At the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Rishabh Tongya hosted an event that merged glamour with a cause. The 'Bollywood Evening', co-organized with luxury brand Chopard, OpenAg Foundation, and fashion figure Tania Shroff, highlighted not only the allure of Indian cinema but also its role in societal impact.

The affair took place on the Chopard Rooftop at Hotel Martinez, gathering Bollywood luminaries such as Karan Johar and Aditi Rao Hydari. It was a night that honored the creativity driving India's film industry, curated in the spirit of Chopard's signature elegance. The crowd was enthralled by performances from celebrated singer Kanika Kapoor and tabla artist Nihal Singh, alongside DJ Krish Mulchandani, who added a unique blend to the event's soundtrack.

Beyond the cinematic spectacle, the evening also focused on a critical mission—raising funds for the Water for Harmony initiative. This project, led by agro-tech leaders such as Jai and Rajnikant Shroff, seeks to provide clean drinking water in Southern Africa. With significant donations, including $100,000 from Caroline Scheufele, the night raised $1.3 million for the cause.

