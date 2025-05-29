Left Menu

Trade Wars Trigger First U.S. Economic Decline in Three Years

The U.S. economy experienced a 0.2% decline in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first contraction in three years. This drop was primarily due to increased imports ahead of impending tariffs from President Trump's trade wars. A significant rise in imports during this period impacted GDP negatively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:21 IST
Trade Wars Trigger First U.S. Economic Decline in Three Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The American economy saw its first decline in three years, contracting by 0.2% from January through March 2025. The Commerce Department's report on Thursday highlights the impact of President Donald Trump's trade wars, which have led to significant business disruptions.

The downturn was largely due to a surge in imports. U.S. companies rushed to acquire foreign goods before high import taxes took effect, affecting the GDP substantially, reversing a 2.4% growth from the previous quarter.

While consumer spending waned, imports grew at a remarkable 42.6% rate, the highest since 2020, reducing GDP growth by over five percentage points. Experts suggest that this import increase was a one-time occurrence and won't affect the subsequent quarter's GDP results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025