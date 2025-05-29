Left Menu

RBI Turns Old Banknotes Into Eco-Friendly Particle Boards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is pursuing eco-friendly disposal of shredded banknotes by converting them into particle boards. Annually producing 15,000 tonnes of banknote briquettes, the RBI aims to reduce the environmental impact by partnering with board manufacturers and finding sustainable disposal solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:50 IST
The Reserve Bank of India has announced an innovative approach to managing old currency notes by transforming shredded banknotes into particle boards, according to its latest annual report. This decision marks a shift towards environmentally conscious disposal methods, replacing traditional landfill or incineration practices.

Traditionally, central banks dispose of deteriorated currency by burning or burying them, interpretations that contribute negatively to environmental health. To counter this, the RBI engaged the Institute of Wood Science and Technology for a study, emphasizing the need for green disposal methods.

The study confirmed that particle boards crafted from currency briquette particles meet technical standards. The RBI is now working to identify suitable manufacturers to incorporate these briquettes into their products, as part of a broader initiative led by its Department of Currency Management.

