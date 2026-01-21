Left Menu

Strengthening Democracy Through Effective Legislative Dialogue

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stresses the importance of the legislature in addressing public issues, comparing its role to the judiciary in terms of trust. He advocates for more legislative sittings and constructive discussions to enhance democratic institutions and make them accountable, transparent, and aligned with public aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the pivotal role of the legislature in advocating for public issues, much like the judiciary, which is trusted to deliver fair judgments. Speaking at the conclusion of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, Birla highlighted the public's faith in elected representatives to voice their problems in the House.

Birla called for an increase in legislative sittings and meaningful debates, criticizing the decline in session durations. He urged state legislatures to convene for at least 30 days annually. He praised initiatives in Uttar Pradesh aimed at enhancing democratic values and stressed that technological advancements should bridge the gap between democratic institutions and the public.

The Speaker concluded by underscoring the necessity of impartiality from presiding officers in maintaining trust and ensuring legislative institutions remain responsive and accountable. He also noted the importance of dialogue and innovation in drawing democratic institutions closer to citizens, stressing the use of technology to promote transparency and informed legislative discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

