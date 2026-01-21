Pakistan Joins Trump's Peace Board for Gaza

Pakistan has agreed to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, following an invitation from US President Donald Trump. The decision aligns with Pakistan's ongoing commitment to supporting the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

The Board of Peace is aimed at facilitating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, with goals of securing a permanent ceasefire, increasing humanitarian aid, and reconstructing Gaza. Pakistan anticipates these efforts will allow the Palestinians to achieve self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan on the Board. Other significant invitations have been extended to leaders including India's Narendra Modi and Russia's Vladimir Putin. The board highlights a second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

