Left Menu

Pakistan Joins Trump's Peace Board for Gaza

Pakistan accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, supporting efforts for regional peace. The initiative is part of a United Nations Security Council framework aiming for a ceasefire and creation of an independent State of Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 21-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 19:53 IST
Pakistan Joins Trump's Peace Board for Gaza
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has agreed to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, following an invitation from US President Donald Trump. The decision aligns with Pakistan's ongoing commitment to supporting the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan.

The Board of Peace is aimed at facilitating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, with goals of securing a permanent ceasefire, increasing humanitarian aid, and reconstructing Gaza. Pakistan anticipates these efforts will allow the Palestinians to achieve self-determination.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan on the Board. Other significant invitations have been extended to leaders including India's Narendra Modi and Russia's Vladimir Putin. The board highlights a second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

Theranos Founder Appeals to Trump for Sentence Commution

 United States
2
Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

 Russian Federation
3
Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

Clinton Contempt: Political Clash over Epstein Ties

 Global
4
Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

Trump Nears Decision on Next Fed Chair Amid Criticisms of Powell

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026