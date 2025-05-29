India's Turn in Billion-Dollar Beverage Boom

The Coca-Cola Company, a key player in the global beverage industry, is eyeing the expansion of its billion-dollar brand roster with contributions from its operations in India. At a recent event, EVP and COO Henrique Braun expressed optimism about India's market potential, highlighting existing billion-dollar brands like ThumsUp, Maaza, and Sprite.

Globally, Coca-Cola boasts 30 billion-dollar brands, half of which evolved organically, with the rest acquired and developed. India, identified as the company's fifth largest market in terms of volume, is seen as an emerging arena with substantial growth prospects, despite its developing beverage industry status and hefty taxation challenges.

Looking ahead, the company plans to continue cultivating and expanding its brand presence in India, amid optimistic forecasts for sustained demand and market resilience. This strategic focus aligns with Coca-Cola's broader global initiatives, aiming for a robust foundation capable of weathering geopolitical uncertainties and dynamic market conditions.

